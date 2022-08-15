 Skip to main content
Kern County coroner ID's stabbing victim

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed in a stabbing in Arvin.

Merlin Nohe Rodriguez-Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was found dead at 6:21 p.m. July 22 on Buena Vista Boulevard, west of North Comanche Drive.

