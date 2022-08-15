 Skip to main content
Kern County coroner ID's shooting victim

The Kern County coroner's office identified a woman who was killed in a shooting that took place on First Street.

Christine Patrice Medina, 37, of Bakersfield, was involved in a shooting in the 2100 block at 6:58 p.m. Friday.

