Kern County coroner ID's shooting victim

The Kern County coroner's office identified a woman who was killed in a shooting that took place on First Street.
Christine Patrice Medina, 37, of Bakersfield, was involved in a shooting in the 2100 block at 6:58 p.m. Friday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36 p.m.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.
