Kern County coroner ID's motorcyclist who died in crash

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Oct. 31.

George Christo Erwin, 72, of Sherman Oaks, was in a crash around 12:12 p.m. at the Buttonwillow Raceway at 24551 W. Lerdo Highway in Buttonwillow.

