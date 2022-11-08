Kern County coroner ID's motorcyclist who died in crash

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Oct. 31.
George Christo Erwin, 72, of Sherman Oaks, was in a crash around 12:12 p.m. at the Buttonwillow Raceway at 24551 W. Lerdo Highway in Buttonwillow.
He was pronounced dead at Kern Medical at 1:55 p.m.
