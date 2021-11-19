Kern County coroner ID's man who drowned Sept. 17 in Lake Isabella

The Kern County coroner identified a man who was found around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in Isabella Lake at the South Fork Recreation Site.
The death of Ronald William Minear, 71, of Lake Isabella, was ruled a drowning.
