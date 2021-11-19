You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County coroner ID's man who drowned Sept. 17 in Lake Isabella

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner identified a man who was found around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in Isabella Lake at the South Fork Recreation Site.

The death of Ronald William Minear, 71, of Lake Isabella, was ruled a drowning.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 155,451

  • Deaths: 1,763

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 145,778

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 93.22

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 93.66

Updated: 11/19/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 