Kern County coroner ID's man who died in plane crash

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died in a plane crash Friday in Shafter.

Sherman Gaar Smoot, 74, of Templeton, was the lone occupant of the airplane he was piloting at 10:51 a.m. when it crashed, according to the coroner's office.

