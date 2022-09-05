Kern County coroner ID's man who died in plane crash

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died in a plane crash Friday in Shafter.
Sherman Gaar Smoot, 74, of Templeton, was the lone occupant of the airplane he was piloting at 10:51 a.m. when it crashed, according to the coroner's office.
An airport official said the pilot reported having issues with his oil pressure shortly after takeoff. He was trying to return to Minter Field when the plane went down.
Smoot was pronounced dead at the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation into the cause of the crash.