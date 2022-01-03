You have permission to edit this article.
Kern County coroner ID's man struck by train

The Kern County coroner identified a man who was struck by a train and killed on New Year’s Day.

Danny Alvarez Jr., 30, of McFarland, died after he was struck by a train on the tracks near the intersection of Highway 43 and Pond Road, in Wasco.

