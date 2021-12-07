Kern County coroner ID's man killed on Highway 155

The Kern County coroner identified a man who was killed around 8:40 p.m. Sunday on Highway 155 after he was struck by an SUV near where his car had just been disabled from a collision.
Jon Robert Turner, 46, of Bakersfield, was struck and killed after his F-150 collided with a Chevy Silverado truck on Highway 155, near Cypress Lane, in Wofford Heights.
Turner and the other driver were out of their vehicles after their non-injury collision Sunday evening, when a motorist approaching the crash noticed the F-150 but failed to see the “blacked out” Silverado, according to a preliminary report on the crash from California Highway Patrol officers. The approaching SUV struck the truck and then Turner, per the report.
All parties remained on scene. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in this collision.