Kern County coroner ID's man killed in shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot and killed Aug. 16 in McFarland.
Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano, was shot at 5:19 p.m. in the 500 block of 3rd Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The McFarland Police Department is investigating.
