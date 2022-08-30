 Skip to main content
Kern County coroner ID's man killed in shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot and killed Aug. 16 in McFarland.

Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano, was shot at 5:19 p.m. in the 500 block of 3rd Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

