Kern County coroner ID's man killed in shooting

The Kern County coroner's officer identified a man who died from gunshot wounds.

Alexis Herrera, 22, of Bakersfield, was shot at 8:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Lynwood Street in Bakersfield. 

