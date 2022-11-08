Kern County coroner ID's man killed in shooting

The Kern County coroner's officer identified a man who died from gunshot wounds.
Alexis Herrera, 22, of Bakersfield, was shot at 8:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Lynwood Street in Bakersfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County coroner's officer identified a man who died from gunshot wounds.
Alexis Herrera, 22, of Bakersfield, was shot at 8:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Lynwood Street in Bakersfield.
He was pronounced dead at Kern Medical at 8:05 a.m. Monday.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 292,459
Deaths: 2,566
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 287,970
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.13
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 11/03/22