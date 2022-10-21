Kern County coroner ID's man killed in crash

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died Wednesday in a crash at the Tejon Ranch Outlet.
Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. at the scene of a collision at 5701 Outlet Drive.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
