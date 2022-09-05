Kern County coroner ID's man found unresponsive in Kern River

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was found unresponsive in Kern River at Hart Park on Sunday.
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was found unresponsive in Kern River at Hart Park on Sunday.
Vicente Bautista, 25, of Taft, was found at 3:39 p.m., according to a news release from the coroner's office.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:22 p.m.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
