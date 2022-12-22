Kern County coroner identifies woman who struck tow truck

A Lancaster woman who died in a collision Wednesday was identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, was driving a vehicle on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road south of Wild Horse Road when she struck a tow truck.
She died at 3:50 p.m. at the scene.
