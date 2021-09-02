Kern County coroner identifies cause of death for Eye Street shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office released the cause of death for the victim of an Aug. 10 shooting.
Javontae Tervell Green, 29, was shot in the head in the 200 block of Eye Street and died at the scene.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 126,250
Deaths: 1,478
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 115,046
Number of Negative Tests: 455,820
Number of Pending Tests*: 610
Updated: 9/2/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.