Kern County coroner ID’s woman killed in collision with tow truck

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was killed in a crash around 12:58 p.m. Jan. 4 in Bakersfield.
Julia Aquino, 48, of Bakersfield, was killed when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in, heading west on Muller Road, entered the intersection of South Edison Road directly into the path of a Peterbuilt tow truck, according to information released by officials.
She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Escape was taken to a hospital for the treatment of major injuries.