Kern County coroner ID’s teen killed in shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a boy who died from a shooting in the 1600 Block of Brown Street.
Jose Maldonado, 15, of Bakersfield, died at 3:25 p.m. April 1.
Updated: April 11, 2022 @ 11:05 am
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 242,682
Deaths: 2,320
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 238,447
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 77.11
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 84.11
Updated: 4/08/21
