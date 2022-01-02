Kern County coroner ID’s teen killed in shooting Wednesday

The Kern County coroner identified the teenager killed in a shooting at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Olmo Court in Bakersfield.
Gerald Anthony Davis Jr., 17, of Bakersfield, was one of three people found with gunshot wounds by officers who arrived at the location. His death was confirmed at the scene.
A boy and man were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective P. Hernandez at 661-326-3592, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.