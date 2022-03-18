Kern County coroner ID’s suspect killed in confrontation with deputies

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a suspect who was shot and killed by deputies after an hourslong standoff in Boron.
Michael Ramos Jr., 41, of Boron, died around 5:05 a.m. March 4 in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street, according to officials.
Ramos was in an hourslong standoff with deputies, as well as California Highway Patrol officers and members of a crisis negotiation team, according to the KCSO.
Deputies repeatedly ordered Ramos to come out peaceful from the trailer he had barricaded himself in, but he refused. When he finally came out onto the porch, he was holding several weapons, the Sheriff's Office said.
He was shot and died at the scene.