Kern County coroner ID’s man who died in single-vehicle crash

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Highway 99.

Jason Ezequiel Sanchez, 22, of Clovis, died around 8 a.m. after the truck he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

