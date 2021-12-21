Kern County coroner ID’s man who died in single-vehicle crash

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Highway 99.
Jason Ezequiel Sanchez, 22, of Clovis, died around 8 a.m. after the truck he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 161,760
Deaths: 1,901
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 155,154
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 90.49
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 91.63
Updated: 12/21/21