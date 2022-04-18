Kern County coroner ID’s man killed in stabbing

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died as the result of a stabbing on Oak Street in Bakersfield.
Thomas Taylor Pitt, 32, died at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday after sustaining injuries in a stabbing that took place about 24 minutes earlier, according to a coroner’s office report.
Bakersfield Police Department officers reported Thursday that Andrew Ceballos, 23, was arrested in connection with their investigation into a fatal stabbing outside the Travelodge at 1011 Oak St., according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation can call Detective Jason Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.