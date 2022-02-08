Kern County coroner ID’s man killed in shooting at ‘car rally’

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was fatally shot at an “apparent car rally” on Saturday.
Johnny Cruz, 19, of Bakersfield, died at 4:35 p.m. Sunday from injuries he sustained in the 2300 block of White Lane.
Police said a large crowd gathered. A physical fight broke out among several people. During the fight, police reported, several witnesses saw two men fire multiple shots.
Officers dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. found Cruz with major injuries from a gunshot wound; he was taken to Kern Medical, where he later died from those injuries. A second man arrived at a hospital with a minor gunshot wound, who was treated and released.