Kern County coroner ID’s both drivers killed in head-on collision

The Kern County coroner identified Monday both drivers killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 28 in Bakersfield.
Richard Nunez Sioson, 28, of San Diego, was driving north on Wheeler Ridge Road around 10:15 p.m. Dec. 28 when the 2017 Acura he was driving veered into the southbound lanes and oncoming traffic, colliding with a 2008 Honda driven by Valdemar Ajpop, 34, of Frazier Park.
Both drivers were declared dead at the scene of the crash. Several others were taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to a CHP report of the crash.