There are now 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kern County.
The county's public health services department reported 11 new cases Saturday morning. The announcement caps a week where 163 new cases were confirmed in the county, along with the second COVID-19 death in Kern.
Of the total cases, five have come from non-residents of the county. There have been 4,720 tests administered, with nearly 1,900 awaiting results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.