Kern County's confirmed coronavirus cases have passed the 400-mark, as Kern County Public Health Services figures released Sunday morning now show the county has 404 cases.
It's an increase of 27 cases over the previous day.
The total includes eight non-residents diagnosed here, and the three previously reported deaths in Kern County.
A total of 6,450 tests have been administered in the county, and the results are pending on 2,534.
(5) comments
Hey GPC, are ‘deeb and yuckies one and the same person? I ask only because ‘deeb has been cut and pasting the same ignorant comment on almost every article now. Or is it just a birds of a feather flock together kind of thing. LOL
the only bigger fool than donald hoover is the fool that follows him.
Hey Chicken Little is back! So what day does the Apocalypse start this time Mrlostitall? Your last 3 or so predictions didn’t come to pass, so your thinking 3 weeks this time Huh?
tHE BIG WAVE IS COMING TO kERN. THREE WEEKS AWAY ACCORDING TO NEWS REPORTS. Some communities behind Ny imelines so-- we had so very little actual testing that nobody knows the actual true numbers they will surprise you Trump tying to soft-pedal Not true. watch n see.
30M UNEMPLOYED. 30% DROP IN GDP CHASE BANK REQUIRES 700 SCORE & 20% DOWN UH... DUH. The economy is shot. The Housing Market is done. All that greed selling rotten value homes for insane amounts is over. The result: mortgage companies and banks will crash again like 2006 cuzz NObody is going to be paying huge monthly on $300-750k priced house they got into by manipulating their income. When they finally accept that their house has lost 30%-40% of it's former "value"-- they will drop them like a hot rock. Why pay $3500-$5k per month on an underewater propertry? They can just leasea comparably nice home for $1,700--$2,500 when everyone's eyes open And they opening with next two months if they aint opened already. Lol
So a memo from Peter Navarro, Trump's Trade Advisor, dated JANUARY 29th, to Trump, stating that millions of lives and jobs might be lost due to COVID 19 has been found and published.
THEN ne went on Fox in late FEBRUARY, and said there was nothing to worry about.
This is simply criminal. This Administration has blood on their hands!
