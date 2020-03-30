Kern County now has 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its residents, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
The total does not include two non-residents that have tested positive while in the county.
There have been nearly 2,500 tests administered, with 938 still pending results. One death was announced Friday.
The county announced 24 new confirmed cases Monday as well as an additional case in a non-resident. County officials also declared a local health emergency during a Monday morning news conference.
That proclamation is expected to be ratified by the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said last week the department sent inspectors to businesses that were to close and had not.
Constantine also detailed the quantities of personal protective gear that has been distributed to hospitals and health care providers.
He said the county has about two weeks' worth of such supplies on hand.
He detailed five categories of suspected cases who should be tested for COVID-19. The state has been clear to say, he said, that those people with mild respiratory systems who are not in one of the five groups should not be tested and who should care for themselves at home.
Constantine said 15 trailers are being sent to Kern County to address the homeless population — either for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are at high risk for it. They have identified the Kern County Fairgrounds to house them.
Public Health has established a so-called "alternative care site" — a place where people could be cared for if the 10 acute care hospitals can't care for them. That is being established, too, at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Constantine once again emphasized the importance of social distancing.
Kern Medical CEO Russell Judd said, "We know that we will be able to step up" and meet the needs of the residents and caregivers in the community.
Judd said all the hospitals have united to create plans to protect workers, including obtaining additional personal protective equipment. Also, hospitals have limited who can come into their facilities.
Judd said the governor has asked all hospitals to develop a surge plan to accommodate up to 40 percent more patients than they usually do.
Ryan Alsop, chief administrative officer for the county of Kern, noted that the county's Emergency Operations Center has been activated. He said daily calls are held with the city managers, spokesman and school districts in the county.
Alsop said that residents who don't have internet can go to a library parking lot to access free wi-fi — they are hot spots. He also said you can likely get that same free access outside any county building.
Alsop urged people to support local restaurants' delivery and pick-up services as possible.
Christian Clegg, Bakersfield's city manager, recognized the challenging times for the community.
Clegg said the city has taken significant steps, canceling or postponing events, closing recreational facilities and still keeping essential services going. Police, fire, trash, water and sewer service remain intact, he said.
"If you need us, the city of Bakersfield will be there for you" with essential services, Clegg said.
Clegg said a business response team has been launched to give businesses help and guidance. He said the city will also look at allocating money coming from the state to the homeless.
The city has created a website that answers questions about impacts to its services.
"This is definitely an issue that needs to be taken seriously," Clegg said. He reiterated it will take everyone to make it work — and people must take social distancing seriously in parks. More signage will be added to remind people this is critical.
Clegg reiterated that people need to stay home as much as possible.
Mary C. Barlow, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, said she and the 47 school district superintendents are meeting daily on Zoom. She said they are working to focus on providing continuity of instruction.
They are working on providing hot spots. Buses are being outfitted to be mi-fi hotspots in communities where many people do not have internet access.
Barlow said an average of 108,000 students a day are being served meals, calling this absolutely necessary support for these children.
She urged that people show love, concern and empathy to each other during this time.
"I am imploring our community. Stay at home," Goh said, unless you are providing or obtaining essential services.
She said while the virus is contagious, so is hope.
"Let's create that spirit of peace, of calm," Goh said.
