Kern County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing total cases to 371, according to figures released by the Kern County Public Health Service Department.
As of Friday, 113 people diagnosed with the virus had recovered from their illness, the public health department said. Another 27 were hospitalized as of Thursday; 16 of those cases were in the ICU, according to state data.
Since Monday, 15 children under age 17 and under were diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total cases in this age group to 19 by Friday afternoon. However, it remains the age group with the fewest cases.
Cases on the east side of Bakersfield jumped this week, nearly doubling from 83 on Monday to 160 on Friday. East Bakersfield now has the most cases of any region in Kern, followed by west Bakersfield with 133 cases.
So far three people in Kern have died from the virus, with the most recent death on Thursday.
The total number of cases includes eight nonresidents of the county.
A total of 6,303 tests have been administered in the county, and 2,475 are pending results.
(8) comments
Why not add the recovered cases too?
Mac Daddy...... I think doctors like to do something called a differential diagnosis.....there are a myriad of respiratory diseases with similar symptoms ....I'm sure you wouldn't want someone to be misdiagnosed ... please tell us your not employed by the KCPHD....and dude there trillions of tests available so why not test all the individuals in the herd.
Hey Moardeeb, I see you promote test test test test test in regards to the virus. If 2 people go to the doctor with the same symptoms for Covid 19, but only one of them has tested and is positive for the virus, will the doctor provide different treatments to the patients? Nope. They treat symptoms.
Italy says the number of reported dead could be double. Only those tested who die are counted. Why be concerned? Because testing has been so lousy in this country. We dont have a real picture of the number of infected. Distance! Be diligent!
New statistics today show when people rush back to contact there is another spike in deaths 30 days later.
Test test test test test
*yawn*
I guess it wouldn't have anything to do with the fact that Italy has the second highest population of people over 65 in the world, right??
So, with 113 people all better, we really have 227 currently stricken. Perhaps the daily count should be adjusted then to account for only the sick and dead? Or is it more fun to add to the count in a non-trasnsparent way?
Exactly! The recovered need to be removed from the count.
