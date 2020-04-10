Kern County reported three new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, increasing total cases to 340, according to figures released by the Kern County Public Health Service Department.
As of Friday 113 of the 340 cases had recovered from their illness, the public health department said.
The new cases included another child age 17 and under. Cases in this age group nearly tripled this week, rising to 15 Friday from four on Monday.
So far three people have died from the virus, with the most recent death on Thursday.
The total number of cases includes seven nonresidents of the county.
A total of 6,141 tests have been administered in the county, and 2,431 are pending results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.