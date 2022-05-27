Kern County cooling centers to open June 1

This year the Kern County cooling center season will begin Wednesday and Sept. 22, according to county officials.
Kern County General Services, in cooperation with PG&E, the Department of Aging and Adult Services and other Kern County agencies and districts, will open cooling centers throughout the county when temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to exceed certain highs. Cooling centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher. The centers will be open from 1 to 8 p.m.
The cooling centers daily report will be issued by 11 a.m. on the day before the centers open. Weekend cooling center openings will be released by 11 a.m. Friday. Monday cooling center openings will be released by 11 a.m. Sunday.
Residents using the cooling centers are encouraged to bring their favorite nonalcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material, games, etc. to better enjoy the centers.
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with the CDPH, all cooling center visitors are required to wear a face covering. Visitors who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms should not visit a cooling center. Physical distancing is encouraged.
Cooling centers confirmed as of this date include:
San Joaquin, Kern River valley centers
Bakersfield — East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road
Bakersfield — The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st St.
Lake Isabella — Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.
Maricopa — Gusher Hall, 271 California St.
Shafter — Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave.
Taft — Taft Community Center, 500 Cascade Place
Mountain center
Frazier Park — Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive
Desert center
Rosamond — Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th St.
California City — Strata Center, 10350 Heather Ave.