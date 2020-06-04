Starting Monday and lasting through September 22, Cooling Centers will be open to the public throughout Kern County when the temperatures are forecasted by the National Weather Service to exceed certain thresholds.
Centers will be open from 1-8 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, will be screened for temperature and symptoms and must practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet apart at all times.
The following locations will be open in Kern County when temperatures exceed 105 degrees:: Arvin Community Center (800 Walnut Drive); Rasmussen Senior Center (115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield); Walker Senior Center (505 Sunset Avenue, Shafter); East Bakersfield Veterans Building (2101 Ridge Road); Kern River Valley Senior/Veterans Building (6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.); McFarland Veterans Center (103 W. Sherwood Avenue); The Mission at Kern County (816 E. 21st Street, Bakersfield); Gusher Hall (271 California Street, Maricopa); Taft Veterans Building (218 Taylor Street).
When temperatures exceed 95 degrees: Frazier Park Recreation Building (3801 Park Drive).
When temperature exceed 108 degrees: Hummel Community Building (2500 20th Street, Rosamond).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.