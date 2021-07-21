Kern County Cooling Center Program announces changes

The Kern County Cooling Center Program will experience changes starting this Friday, July 23.
Some of the changes are being made to make the program more effective, according to a news release from Kern County Aging and Adult Services. For instance, the Cooling Centers Daily Report for Saturday and Sunday will be released by 11 a.m. on Friday. The report for Monday will be released by 11 a.m. Sunday.
Another change is that the Frazier Park Cooling Center will be open when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher.
The changes were made after consulting stakeholders of the Kern County Cooling Center Program, the Department of Aging and Adult Services and Kern County General Services.
Cooling centers open throughout Kern County from 1 to 8 p.m. depending on the forecast by the National Weather Forecast. The centers are open from June 1 through Sept. 22.