Kern County continues to struggle to comply with state housing regulations

Kern County continues to struggle with its state-mandated plan to identify and allocate sites for future high-density housing.
The Department of Housing and Community Development informed Kern officials in November the county was out of compliance with state housing law. In a letter sent by the department, the state said Kern County must demonstrate sufficient acreage has been designated for high-density housing to satisfy elements of its plan.
The county had hoped an April amendment to its metro Bakersfield housing plan would satisfy regulators, but a state review determined the county’s changes fell short of the requirements of the law.
Since 1969, the state has required municipalities to analyze their housing needs and plan accordingly. Such plans are called housing elements.
The latest iteration of Kern County’s housing element was adopted in 2016, but the state soon took issue with a portion of the county’s plan related to high-density housing, particularly the housing intended to serve low-income residents.
In Kern County, the issue of affordable housing is not as severe as in other parts of the state, but still plays a role in many people’s lives.
According to the California Housing Partnership, a private nonprofit that tracks affordable housing needs, 25,550 low-income renters in Kern County do not have access to an affordable home. The nonprofit determined renters needed to earn $19.10 per hour to afford the average county rent of $993.
To meet the demand, the state required the county to rezone 214 acres of land to accommodate high-density housing. But since 2017, the sites selected by the county have been determined by the state to be inadequate.
“People are living in multi-generational housing because they just don’t have anywhere to go,” said Emma De La Rosa, a policy advocate for Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, an advocacy organization that has pushed the county to zone more land for high-density housing. “It does begin with the county facilitating housing development and they are not doing that.”
Previously, the county had counted on the Tejon Ranch Grapevine project to meet the state’s requirements, but the state determined that because the project’s 571 acres could be used for either commercial or residential use it could not be included in the county’s plan.
The county then identified 199.2 acres for the housing, which was ultimately deemed noncompliant by the state. The letter indicates some of the parcels identified by the county lacked proper access to utilities, were in a floodplain or near an airport, or had restrictive density caps.
The County Planning and Natural Resources Department declined to be interviewed, but Assistant Director Craig Murphy emailed a statement to The Californian.
“The State disagrees with the approach and manner in which Staff interoperates land use and our zoning ordinance as it relates to implementation of our housing element,” he said in the statement. “After additional discussions with HCD, we are clear on the direction moving forward to resolve this issue.”
He added the department was working with stakeholders on a number of proposals that would facilitate the state’s affordable housing requirements.
As the back-and-forth between the county and state has stretched on for years, advocates at Leadership Counsel have tried to make the issue a larger part of the conversation.
"The county has definitely contributed to the lack of affordable housing and housing in general," De La Rosa said. "The discussion is not there. We’re not talking about it and the county is not even raising it as an issue. And that’s what we’re trying to do now."