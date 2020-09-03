Kern County announced two new COVID-19-related deaths and 161 new cases Thursday morning.
That brings total COVID deaths in Kern to 294 and total cases to 29,773.
According to county data, 15,908 individuals have recovered or are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
State data shows 120 COVID-19 patients are being treated at local hospitals, 39 of which are in the ICU.
185,000 deaths. Twice the number killed in the Vietnam war. An estimated 100,000 of those dead were our Elders. Who cares, right? They already lived their lives, right? Expendable according to Trump supporters. Seniors don't have a voice. They can't protest in the streets. Other cultures value their seniors, their experience, their wisdom. Not Americans. 63% of Republicans say 185,000 deaths is an acceptable number?They were SO OUTRAGED on 9/11 when 3,000 Anericans died.
I can only imagine the outrage if Obama or Clinton were President now.
What if those 100,000 had been children? And just because someone had diabetes or high blood pressure when they caught and died from Covid 19 does NOT mean they didn't die from Covid. That is ludicrous. If you have cancer and are hit by a bus did you die from cancer? Stupid. That's QANON quality garbage.
