The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced seven new COVID-19 deaths and 160 additional cases Wednesday morning.
Kern's total virus case count is now at 31,086 and there have been 340 virus-related deaths.
According to state data, there are 76 COVID-19 patients being treated at Kern County hospitals, 20 of which are in the ICU.
More Kern County COVID-19 data can be found here: https://bit.ly/32xwqtj.
CDC say if 95% of Americans would wear masks. 150,000 lives would be saved between now and Jan. 1st.
Lies, Dweeb.
I hope everyone saw the Orange Buffoon on the ABC Townhall yesterday. Wow is he dumb. Joe Biden didn't declare a National mask mandate. Biden isn't the president dummy, (yet). You are!
His own CDC is finally turning on him. What took you so long?
