The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced one new COVID-19 death and 66 additional cases Tuesday morning.
Kern's total virus case count is now at 30,926 since the first was announced locally six months ago. There have been 333 virus-related deaths during that time in Kern.
According to county data, there are 67 COVID-19 patients being treated at Kern County hospitals, 18 of which are in the ICU.
More Kern County COVID-19 data can be found here: https://bit.ly/32xwqtj.
(15) comments
12 million dollars.......who would think that Louisville, Kentucky would be the place that does the just thing
Yeah a whole lot more than MCCONNELL/TRUMP/MCCARTHY virus relief package. But we must mention the guv of Kentucky and mayor of Louisville are DEMOCRATS. No REPUBLICANS have ever done the right thing
Correction- Unconstitutional
A federal judge in PA ruled yesterday that open ended lock downs are constitutional . We need to open up the state. We are the only state that does not allow indoor dining. Ridiculous !
So? And your Point? That judge was in PA and is Republican so that says it all. LIBERATE MICHIGAN, I WANT FULL CHURCHES ON EASTER, THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE THAN THE CAUSE. Thank god for democratic guvs who at least try something
You don't know the first thing about our judicial system do you Cojones?
So he's a Republican- big deal? Are you saying that only Democrat-appointed judges are worthy to be Federal jurists?
#Fool
Notice, Heather, how that story is tough to find? Has the Californian even offered it yet? Agreed, Newsom is way out of step.
I think UncleDon and the UAE just declared Peace on Mars.......someone please just give him a Prize
The king has been nominated for NOBEL peace prize. Fat boy deserves it because peace with Russia and North Korea has never been better. Heck, Russia is on an all out mission to re-elect the KING
those are better numbers.......now what?......Lets Party?
I just watched a bunch of Trump supporters interviewed at his Michigan super spreader event.
My God these people are actually mentally challenged. There is no saving them.
Don't waste your time trying to reason with them they are GONE upstairs.
So I hate to rain on your defiance parade President Bodybags but I don't care if your cult members mask up or distance at your events. I figure a couple of weeks after one of his events, they get sick or worse and there's an improvement coming for the gene pool.
Sounds like you'd fit right in with them Dweeb...
I told you the virus started here in 2016. It did not come from China. GPC, IV, VERITAS all have it.
@Cojones:
Your pointed head fits that tin foil hat to a "T".
Congratulations!
Tell me genius, are you still seeing black helicopters at night and Chemtrails during the day???
The folks you speak of, Dweeb, are realists. If, in fact, Trump supporters are all super spreaders destined to die of the evil COVID, then Biden will have an easy go of it in November, right? By the way, I heard undecideds in Florida lean Trump 4 to 1. Hahaha!
