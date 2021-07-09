Kern County confirms its first case of West Nile virus of the year

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has confirmed its first reported case of West Nile virus in a human this year.
The mosquito-borne disease rears its head in summer and early fall when mosquitoes are most active, according to a news release from the department.
For most people, West Nile Virus causes only mild symptoms but in rare cases it can cause severe illness and death. The department shared the symptoms and tips to avoid contracting the virus in the first place.
Up to 20 percent of people infected will experience symptoms that include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and a skin rash. Less than 1 percent of people will develop the most severe symptoms that affect the brain or nervous system that include high fever, neck stiffness and confusion.
The public health department recommends that anyone who is concerned reach out to their health provider.
The department also recommends preventing exposure to mosquitoes to reduce their chance of contracting West Nile Virus.
That means keeping an eye on standing water sources where mosquitoes congregate.
“West Nile virus is a seasonal threat to our community and we ask everyone to do their part and take action to minimize standing water sources,” says Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health, in a statement.
That means removing stagnating water from containers such flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls and wading pools. The department recommends cleaning containers that collect water to remove eggs. Swimming pools should be in working condition. Garden ponds should be stocked with fish that eat mosquito larvae. Mosquito infestations should be reported to the local vector control district.
The department also recommends that residents avoid mosquito-infested areas. When they're outside, they recommend wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants and applying mosquito repellant to exposed skin. Ensure that doors and windows have screens to keep mosquitoes out.
To learn more about West Nile virus, visit https://kernpublichealth.com/west-nile-virus/