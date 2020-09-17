The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 72 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
Kern's total virus case count is now at 31,158 since the first was announced locally six months ago. There have been 340 virus-related deaths during that time in Kern.
Local data on COVID-19 can be found by going online to the following website: https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
a daily barrage.....Amy Dorris: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know....Vote Biden-Harris 2020 4 peace of mind
Villagers who refuse to wear masks are being forced to dig graves for victims of Covid-19 by local authorities in one part of rural Indonesia.
I have said all along, this is what we should be doing!
Odd, I've never noticed you saying that and you usually say everything multiple times, at least here. Speaking of Indonesia, soldiers there have been ordered to shoot looters during disasters.
Exactly what king Trump said should be done here. Death sentence for new shoes
