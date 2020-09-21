The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 63 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning.
Kern's total virus case count is now at 31,582 since the first was announced locally over six months ago. There have been 354 virus-related deaths during that time in Kern.
Local data on COVID-19 can be found by going online to the following website: https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(3) comments
Trump will be responsible for the negligent homicide of a quarter of a million people by Halloween. So many husbands, wives, Grandparents, kids, dead because Donald Trump took no action.
43 days! Vote blue! We need a President who can lead us out of these messes. Democrat, up and down the ticket. Flip the Senate!
So Dweeb, what will this new President do to lead us out of this mess?
I'd love to read your spin on that one considering he doesn't even know where he is half the time...
I'm watching Biden right now. He sounds pretty President al to me. He definately has a bigger vocabulary than the impeached President Bodybags. Biden has an extensive plan on the books. Here's a summary. For the full plan, go onto his website.
THE BIDEN PLAN TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND PREPARE FOR FUTURE GLOBAL HEALTH THREATS
The American people deserve an urgent, robust, and professional response to the growing public health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. That is why Joe Biden is outlining a plan to mount:
A decisive public health response that ensures the wide availability of free testing; the elimination of all cost barriers to preventive care and treatment for COVID-19; the development of a vaccine; and the full deployment and operation of necessary supplies, personnel, and facilities.A decisive economic response that starts with emergency paid leave for all those affected by the outbreak and gives all necessary help to workers, families, and small businesses that are hit hard by this crisis. Make no mistake: this will require an immediate set of ambitious and progressive economic measures, and further decisive action to address the larger macro-economic shock from this outbreak.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.