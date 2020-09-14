The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 115 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning.
Kern's total virus case count is now at 30,860 since the first was announced locally six months ago. There have been 332 virus-related deaths during that time in Kern.
Local data on COVID-19 can be found by going online to the following website: https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(3) comments
Trump admitted he lied, PEOPLE DIED! Bin Laden 5,000 eventual deaths from 9/11. Trump 200,000 deaths. More Americans have died this year from the coronavirus than died in World War I due to the absolutely catastrophic failure of leadership from Donald Trump and the Republican Senate. Twice the Americans dead than the number of fatalities in the Vietnam War. 200,000 grieving families! There's a word for that massive loss of life: unacceptable. The majority of Republicans, 63% say it's ok they died. Its "acceptable." That is outrageous! Republicans, what has happened to your humanity? You were enraged when 3,000 Americans died on 9/11. I know Covid is not a Muslim you can hate on, but when did you lose your compassion for your fellow Americans? How about your fellow Republicans that have died? Nothing? Shame on you. I know there is no reasoning with you, you are too indoctrinated. I've just decided to chalk it up to Stockholm Syndrome.
Republicans consistently claim Covid-19 is unlike anything ever seen and their King repeatedly states Obama left the warchest empty, the cupboard bare. So if Covid-19 is unlike anything Republicans have ever seen, how could Obama have left anything for their King in the medicine cabinet? Republicans and their King frequently call Covid-19 the China Virus which is the first time in history, a country was blamed for a disease, a virus, a plague, illness, endemic, etc. because it is easier to blame than to cure. In 1347 the bubonic plague was new too, but no country was to blame and responsible leaders looked for a cure unlike Republicans who only want to blame. Republicans will blame China but place no blame on their King. In 1580 the first case of Chicken Pox WAS ALSO NEW, UNLIKE ANYTHING EVER SEEN, yet leaders searched for a cure rather than blame a country like Republicans. In 1850, Polio was ALSO NEW, UNLIKE ANYTHING EVER SEEN, yet no country was blamed and unlike Republicans, leaders worked furiously to find a cure rather than waste months blaming China. In 1897, Malaria was found and no country was blamed and unlike the Republican King and his loyal followers like IV and VERITAS, no excuse was made that THIS IS NEW UNLIKE ANYTHING EVER SEEN, because true leaders just worked hard for a cure. They did not play the Republican name game. In 1954 measles happened, WAS NEW UNLIKE ANYTHING EVER SEEN, and yet again leaders did not cry like Republicans and their King "It's China's Fault" True leaders searched for a cure. HIV happened in 1981, and I heard Republicans and their King blamed it on Chinese homosexuals because there were certainly no Republican homosexuals. Again HIV WAS NEW UNLIKE ANYTHING EVER SEEN, and true leaders did not play the Republican blame game and are stilling working hard for a cure. The world has a history of seeing something devastating WHICH IS NEW UNLIKE ANYTHING EVER SEEN AND TRUE LEADERS HAVE DONE SOMETHING ABOUT IT "NOT CRY ABOUT IT AND BLAME CHINA"
Hey, Brain, look up the name DR. LI MENG YAN and tell me what you learn. Your narrative, as usual, us wrong. You have absolutely no clue, Cajones. You post these long, detailed diatribes that most don't read - because they are hate-induced liberal talking points straight from the DNC. By the way, please note that a federal judge today ruled that the restrictions put in place by Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf in that state are all unconstitutional. This is a preview of what's to come. The COVID lie continues to crumble.
