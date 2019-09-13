Volunteers are now being sought for the annual Kern County Community Reading Project.
The project recruits and trains community members to become reading coaches for local second grade students.
Volunteers attend a two-hour training session to learn the guided reading technique, then commit one hour, one day a week for at least one semester. Semesters run September to December and January to May.
During each visit, a volunteer coaches four students individually for 15 minutes. A different volunteer is in the classroom every day, assuring daily-guided practice for the selected students.
Those interested in volunteering during the fall semester can choose between two training sessions on Sept. 30. The first session is from 10 a.m. to noon, and the second session is from 4 to 6 p.m. The trainings take place at City Centre, 1300 17th St., room 1B. No pre-registration is necessary.
“The program is a perfect opportunity for community members who would like to make a positive impact in the lives of young students who are experiencing challenges in learning to read,” said Teresa Twisselman, coordinator English/Language Arts at Kern County Superintendent of Schools, in a press release. “One hour a week is all it takes to help four children become successful readers.”
In 2018-19, 250 volunteers participated at 24 school sites, according to KCSOS. In the fall 2018 semester, data collected on 155 students indicated that students in the program made an average of eight months of growth. In the spring 2019 semester, data from 180 students indicated that students made an average of close to seven months of growth.
For more information, please contact Twisselman at 661-636-4645.
