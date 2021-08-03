Kern County College Night returns to in-person format Sept. 13

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools along with the Kern High School District will host its annual Kern County College Night in-person from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Bakersfield Convention Center.
The event is free and tickets are not required.
The event was held virtually last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will be fewer colleges and universities participating in the event to allow for social distancing between exhibit booths. Entry will be limited this year to one student and one adult per household. Guests will be required to wear face coverings and show verification of vaccination status or show negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.
Sessions will cover such topics as how to obtain financial aid, athletics, deciding on the right college, writing personal statements for college applications and preparing for the SAT and ACT. The sessions will be held at 5:15, 6 and 7 p.m. and will be presented in both English and Spanish. Representatives from public and private colleges and universities will be available for attendees' questions. KHSD counselors will also be on hand to answer questions.
Further information about the event can be found on Facebook at KCCollegeNight or contact Christine Goedhart Humphery at 636-4330.