Kern County College Night, an annual event that typically attracts 100 colleges and universities, and nearly 10,000 students and parents, will be held virtually this year on Monday, Sept. 14, according to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
The event, which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., has been co-presented by KCSOS and the Kern High School District for the past 20 years.
The news release states that pre-recorded information sessions in English and Spanish on a variety of topics related to college readiness will be available online through Canvas, with a live question-and-answer period following each session. A schedule of information session topics, times for live question-and-answer periods, and how to access the virtual event will be released by Sept. 1.
The Kern College Night organizing committee is working with colleges and universities that would normally attend to acquire promotional video materials and virtual campus tours. Those resources will be uploaded to the event’s YouTube Channel and also promoted on Facebook at @KCCollegeNight as they're compiled, the news release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.