Kern County College Night goes virtual

A past Kern County College Night is pictured. This year's event will be held in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Courtesy of Kern County Educational & Community Partners

Kern County College Night, which was scheduled to return in-person this year, has been moved to a virtual event due to increasing COVID-19 case rates.

The event is hosted by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, in conjunction with the Kern High School District, and will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13  The event may be accessed at https://kern.instructure.com/courses/54330 on the day of the event.

The first breakout session for parents and students begin promptly at 4 p.m. with the second session starting at 4:45 p.m. A third session will start at 5:30 p.m. A fourth session will start at 6:15 p.m. All sessions will be recorded and archived for later viewing for those who are unable to attend.

