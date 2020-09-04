Every year, high school students and their parents expect to meet representatives of 100 colleges and universities at Kern County College Night. But this year's event scheduled for Sept. 14 will move online and look a lot different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools and the Kern High School District will be offering pre-recorded information sessions about college in English and Spanish on Canvas. There will be a live question and answer period after each session, and links of each session will be available afterward.
Some of the topics include financial aid and scholarships, athletics, the benefits of different kinds of schools and also special sessions for students who are homeless, immigrants or have a disability.
The Kern County College Night is working with colleges and universities that would normally send representatives to send promotional video materials and virtual campus tours. All of this information will be uploaded to the event's YouTube Channel and also promoted on Facebook at @KCCollegeNight.
Kern County College Night will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, log onto https://kerncountycollegenight2020.sched.com/.
