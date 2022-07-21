Kern County Child Support Services announces backpack giveaways in Kern

In celebration of Child Support Awareness Month, Kern County Child Support Services is hosting its 13th annual Ready-Set Back to School Health and Wellness Fair.
This event, which is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the David Head Community Building, is focused on providing free backpacks and school supplies to children in grades K-12 as they begin the new school year, according to organizers. The David Head Center is located at 10300 San Diego St.
Kern County Child Support Services is also hosting the following events: noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Rosamond Library (3611 Rosamond Blvd.); from 9 to 11 a.m. July 28 at Leroy Jackson Park (300 E. French Ave., Ridgecrest); the Kern County Museum from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 (3801 Chester Ave., Bakersfield); from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Ford City Park (207 Tyler St., Taft).
The events are being hosted in partnership with Kern Family Heath Care, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, Strata Credit Union, Aera Energy, Bakersfield East Rotary Club, partners, local school districts, the Lamont Chamber of Commerce and Family Resource Center, 1,000 students will be provided with a free backpack, school supplies, and a variety of community resources. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to Lamont and Vineland students in grades T-K through 12.