Kern County Child Support Services announces backpack giveaways in Kern

In celebration of Child Support Awareness Month, Kern County Child Support Services is hosting its 13th annual Ready-Set Back to School Health and Wellness Fair.

This event, which is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the David Head Community Building, is focused on providing free backpacks and school supplies to children in grades K-12 as they begin the new school year, according to organizers. The David Head Center is located at 10300 San Diego St.

