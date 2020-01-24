The third annual Kern County Career Expo will take place on March 5 at Mechanics Banks Arena and Convention Center, according to a news release.
The free expo will be hosted by Kern High School District and its partners. It will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. It will focus on building career awareness for tomorrow's workforce, according to the release.
To register visit http://cte.kernhigh.org/apps/pages/careerexpo.
For more information contact Erin Hodson at 396-4430 or email erin_hodson@kernhigh.org.
