Kern County Cancer Foundation hosts Campout Against Cancer on Saturday and Sunday

The Kern County Cancer Foundation will host its 8th annual Campout Against Cancer on Saturday and Sunday at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village.
“Our goal is to raise money to help local patients pay for lifesaving treatment,” said Sean Collins, the Campout Against Cancer chairman. “Our next goal is to help these patients celebrate survivorship. Each year, Campout Against Cancer and our generous community helps us to accomplish both.”
Scheduled events include:
Saturday
Car Show • 8 a.m.
Kern Cancer Run/Walk • 10 a.m.
Survivor Ceremony and Parade of Teams • 12 p.m.
Team Challenges • 1 p.m.
Local bands and activities • 3:30 p.m.
Josh Rosenblum Band • 8:30 p.m.
Movie and Overnight Campout • 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Fellowship Activity • 9 a.m.
Team Challenges part 2 • 10 a.m.
Closing ceremonies • noon