The Kern County Administrative Office has canceled all non-essential special events of 250 people or more at county-owned parks and facilities until at least the end of March.
In an email to county employees Thursday afternoon, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop announced the cancellations. He wrote the decision followed the directives of state health officials and were taken out of an abundance of caution.
Impacted events include:
- National Water Ski Racing Association Spring Open, March 20-21, Buena Vista Lake
- Southern California Speedboat Club Regatta, Friday, Lake Ming
- Down Syndrome Awareness Walk, March 20-21, Pyles Boys Camp
- Michelada Madness, Saturday, Stramler Park
- Awareness event hosted by Supervisor David Couch, Friday, Delano Memorial Park
“Immediate risk of COVID-19 in Kern County still remains low,” Alsop wrote to all county employees. “Continue to take measures, now, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
He encouraged people to wash their hands often, stay home if sick, cover coughs and sneezes, limit handshakes and avoid touching their faces.
