Early indicators suggest California will experience a relatively dry year in 2020, meaning farmers will likely need to tap into supplies of groundwater to maintain operations.
The state Department of Water Resources announced Thursday snowpack accumulation in the state’s High Sierra had only reached 47 percent of average for this time of year. The Southern Sierra, closer to Kern County, is recording even less snow than the state average, coming in at 43 percent of the norm.
Water managers across Kern County had hoped for a wet year to help recharge the county’s depleted groundwater basin, which was stressed near the breaking point during the state’s most recent drought.
But nobody is panicking yet. Water managers are used to the state’s cycle of dry and wet years.
“It’s not especially bad it’s not good,” said Kern River Watermaster Dana Munn. “Of course, we had a wet year last year and that helps.”
After the relatively wet years of 2017 and 2019, Kern County’s water resources should be able to withstand a dry year.
The weather, however, still concerns many water managers.
“We’re always concerned,” said Holly Melton, water resources manager for the Kern County Water Agency. “That’s our job as water managers to be concerned. But because we have such variable precipitation in Kern County, we’re always prepared for dry conditions and we’re also prepared for wet conditions.”
The Department of Water Resources has set a 15 percent allocation for all contractors of the State Water Project, which supplies water to around 27 million people throughout California.
For Kern County, a 15 percent allocation means the Water Agency will only receive around 150,000 acre feet of water from the state when it should receive close to 1 million.
“I would just emphasize that during these dry conditions that Kern County water managers will use every available asset to meet local needs,” Melton said. “Groundwater reserves will be utilized.”
While wet conditions persisted through December, both January and February proved to be very dry. Weather watchers in California know that snowpack accumulation can rapidly catch up to the average during a “miracle March,” but signs have not pointed toward that this year.
“I always like to be optimistic until June,” said Art Chianello, water resources manager for the city of Bakersfield Water Resources Department. “We have a need, since the last drought, to continue to recharge water in the ground because we’re still recovering from the last drought. Groundwater levels are good, but they still should go higher.”
The good news, he said, is customers of the department had continued to implement water saving methods since the drought. From watering less to building water-efficient houses, customers in 2019 used 9.5 percent less water compared to 2013 despite an increase in users. The city department saved around 4,199 acre feet of water in 2019 compared to 2013.
And that bodes well for the city's future, as long as a multiyear drought does not return.
“People are continuing to be aware of the importance of conserving water,” Chianello said. “I think that conservation mindset continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.