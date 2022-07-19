 Skip to main content
Kern County Board of Supervisors declines to approve ballot measures detailing term limits

The Kern County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday not to approve any additional questions for voters on term limits, leaving only a citizen-led effort on the subject for November ballots.

Last month, a ballot initiative regarding term limits — organized by a group known as the We Are Kern County coalition — qualified to appear before voters after receiving more than 22,000 signatures.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

