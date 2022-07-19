Kern County Board of Supervisors declines to approve ballot measures detailing term limits

The Kern County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday not to approve any additional questions for voters on term limits, leaving only a citizen-led effort on the subject for November ballots.
Last month, a ballot initiative regarding term limits — organized by a group known as the We Are Kern County coalition — qualified to appear before voters after receiving more than 22,000 signatures.
Known as the citizens’ initiative, We Are Kern County’s ballot measure asks voters whether they want to impose a two-term limit on supervisors’ four-year terms.
In response, county supervisors asked for a report June 28 on additional ordinances that would have allowed voters to choose among three other options: no term limits, which is the status quo; creating a limit of two “consecutive” terms — which would also allow a candidate to move to a different district to run for a third term; or creating a three-term limit, which would also allow a supervisor to run in a different district.
The measures the board considered also differed from the already approved one because supervisors would be able to run again four years after they’re termed out.
“We do need change in Kern County,” said Sandy Moreno, a proponent of the We Are Kern County ballot measure. “The fact that they are proposing ballot initiatives means they are diluting (our) efforts.”
Before the supervisors’ morning meeting, about a half-dozen members of We Are Kern County advocated for their ballot measure to be the only one regarding term limits on the November ballot, and others spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. They claimed the supervisors were being anti-democratic and disregarding constituents who signed the citizens' initiative.
Ignacio Morales, a code enforcement officer with the city of Bakersfield, requested supervisors refrain from adding more ballot initiatives, saying that doing so would be “dishonest and not justified.” Such an attempt would confuse voters, he said during public comment.
“Let our voices be heard,” Morales said. “To do anything less would prove why we need term limits in the first place.”
Moreno added that the governor and the state Assembly have term limits, which should be mirrored at the local level. For years, the same supervisors have occupied their seats and change has not flourished with problems such as homelessness and public safety.
Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said term limits were not a good idea because they have not proven to be successful in Sacramento, adding the Legislature has gotten even worse after term limits were instituted. Term limits mean appointed bureaucrats are empowered rather than elected officials, he said.
Scrivner added that approving alternative measures to appear alongside the citizens' initiative could convince residents that the board favors adding term limits, in ultimately deciding to support having only the citizens' initiative to appear on the ballot.
“For those of us that are opposed to it, we can be vocal about that and we can make that known,” Scrivner said. “The voters can decide.”
Having several ballot measures on term limits could also detract voters from approving the 1-cent county sales tax increase up for a vote in November, which is the most important measure for the county, Scrivner continued.
Fourth District Supervisor David Couch said at a minimum citizens should be allowed to vote to implement no term limits or an initiative allowing people to run again.
Ultimately, Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez made a motion to receive and file the June 28 report, meaning no action would be taken on it, which was followed by a moment of awkward silence. The pause prompted her to muse rhetorically to no one in particular: “You wonder why people want term limits.”
Scrivner eventually seconded the motion, which then passed with a 5-0 vote.
