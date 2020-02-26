A program in which homeless individuals will clean up state highways in rural Kern County kicked off Wednesday.
Supervisor David Couch, whose efforts brought the program to the county, held a brief press conference before the first cleanup shift began Wednesday.
“When people think homelessness, I think they think of people that are on the streets, have mental illness or have drug addictions,” Couch said, standing alongside the Towerline Road exit of Highway 58. “I think people want every opportunity for people who are able-bodied and willing to work to have a job, and this is a little bit of money that government can use to not only clean up our roads, but put those people back to work.”
Caltrans is providing $25,000 for the contract and Kern Council of Governments is contributing $50,000.
For more than a decade there's been a need to clear debris and litter from state highways, KernCOG Executive Director Ahron Hakimi said. He credited Couch with bringing the effort to unincorporated county areas.
“Without Supervisor Couch’s efforts, this program likely would have died out in the unincorporated areas of Kern County,” he said.
The Bakersfield Homeless Center received the contract with the county through the center's Job Development Program. With 82 active employees and 352 people who have participated in the program since 2009, the program is well known for its ability to provide homeless individuals with job experience.
“That’s 352 people changing their lives for the better, changing their course,” said Andrew Miles, labor development manager for the Homeless Center. “It allows them to have jobs to bring in money to support their family, to completely change the trajectory of their lives.”
The city of Bakersfield already uses the Job Development Program to clean areas inside city limits. This will be the first time the program is used to clean state highways outside Bakersfield.
Richard Kuhn, who said he had been homeless three times before joining the Job Development Program, is grateful for the opportunity.
“It’s a good starter job to get out there and get something going on,” he said. “I’ve been bad and I used to do bad stuff. So now I’m just glad that I’m good. This helps me stay out of trouble and grow up.”
The funding for the program will only last until the end of the fiscal year in June. Couch, however, said more funding is expected to continue for the program in the future.
“...changing their lives for the better...” is a bit much to proclaim & it is not significant enough to charge that “it is changing the trajectory of their lives” either. This is quick-&-dirty money being used on a VERY limited & short basis to TEMPORARILY abate some filthy parts of the roadway. These monies are also NOT BEING “PROVIDED” BY THE AGENCIES LISTED, THEY ARE TAXPAYER DOLLARS BEING USED FOR A WORKS PROJECT (SOCIALISM)! Those agencies are taxpayer-based agencies who are DIVERTING funding & will come to the next budget meeting demanding MORE funding to make up their loss…oh, I mean their donation. I also would like to see TBC maybe, oh, I don’t know, maybe ask to see the actual breakdown for how these “donations” were SPENT! How much ACTUALLY went to the workers & how much went to the ADMINISTRATION of the program?! Quit promoting this stuff as “nicy nice do-gooder garbage” & actually ask questions and report NEWS!!
