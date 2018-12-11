There have been 105 homicides in Kern County this year, marking the second year in a row the county has seen 100 or more homicides, according to coroner's office records.
The 2018 tally also marks the highest number of homicides since the county's electronic case management system went into effect in 2009, Coroner Division Chief Dawn Ratliff said.
Numbers for 2016 were not immediately available, but records showed there were 81 homicides county-wide in 2015.
Kern also has the unfortunate distinction of the highest homicide rate in the state with 9.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to 2017 statistics compiled by the state Attorney General's Office.
